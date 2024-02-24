Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 123 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.10% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $91,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,098,661,000 after purchasing an additional 669,517 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,990,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,586,140,000 after buying an additional 97,254 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,124,326,000 after buying an additional 803,143 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,635,148,000 after buying an additional 63,136 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,067,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $878,271,000 after buying an additional 34,326 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total value of $1,417,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at $14,407,250.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total value of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,076,733.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total transaction of $1,417,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,407,250.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,911 shares of company stock worth $10,781,770 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $981.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.80 and a 1 year high of $985.64. The company has a market capitalization of $107.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $921.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $855.01.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $939.05.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

