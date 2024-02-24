Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 20,172 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,299 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20,172 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Yum! Brands worth $54,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,692,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,421,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549,709 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $315,239,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,169,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,942 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 75,766.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,819,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $227,367,000 after purchasing an additional 999,443 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YUM opened at $138.32 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.68 and a 200 day moving average of $127.61. The company has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.94%.

YUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.75.

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,406,963.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,717 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

