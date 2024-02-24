Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 8,367 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,367 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.17% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $71,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock opened at $216.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.77. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $218.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

