Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,328 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Natural Resource Partners were worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NRP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 1,450.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 449,196 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,428,000 after acquiring an additional 420,220 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 360.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 60,859 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at $2,787,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the second quarter worth about $1,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

Natural Resource Partners Stock Performance

NRP stock opened at $88.25 on Friday. Natural Resource Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $102.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.49.

Natural Resource Partners Announces Dividend

Natural Resource Partners Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.06%.

(Free Report)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.