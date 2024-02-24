Navcoin (NAV) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $28,145.97

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $28,145.97 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0464 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.66 or 0.00134468 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00038343 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00020402 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006649 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.