Needham & Company LLC Raises NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target to $24.00

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NEO. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on NeoGenomics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NeoGenomics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.09.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.20. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 1.12. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $21.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.43.

In other news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $38,701.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 293.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,657,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,840 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,246,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,717 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,090,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,692,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,880,000 after purchasing an additional 902,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,926,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,535,000 after purchasing an additional 897,843 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

