Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Beyond (NYSE:BYON)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BYON. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Beyond in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Beyond from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Beyond in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Beyond Price Performance

About Beyond

NYSE:BYON opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. Beyond has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 3.68.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond and Bed Bath & Beyond Canada brand names.

