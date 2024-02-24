Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of VIZIO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. B. Riley lowered shares of VIZIO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.61.

NYSE VZIO opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. VIZIO has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $11.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.92, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.89.

In other news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 300,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $2,973,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,536,542 shares in the company, valued at $25,137,131.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in VIZIO by 88.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in VIZIO by 381.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in VIZIO in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in VIZIO in the second quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

