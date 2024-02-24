Nervos Network Price Hits $0.0106 (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $462.72 million and $26.86 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,059.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $267.61 or 0.00524125 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.98 or 0.00137053 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008102 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00050599 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.56 or 0.00243957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.07 or 0.00147016 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,291,938,117 coins and its circulating supply is 43,600,771,902 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars.

