NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NetSol Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

NetSol Technologies Price Performance

Institutional Trading of NetSol Technologies

NTWK opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.55 million, a PE ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.16. NetSol Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $3.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NetSol Technologies stock. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,296 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. EA Series Trust owned 0.29% of NetSol Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Featured Stories

