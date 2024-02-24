NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 110.64% and a negative return on equity of 30.93%.

NeuroMetrix Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NURO opened at $3.11 on Friday. NeuroMetrix has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $15.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average of $4.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeuroMetrix by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 34,892 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 46.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NeuroMetrix by 44.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NeuroMetrix in a report on Monday, February 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

