NewMarket Co. (NEU) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 2.50 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25.

NewMarket has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NEU stock traded up $12.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $631.88. 34,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,894. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $575.17 and its 200-day moving average is $513.46. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. NewMarket has a fifty-two week low of $334.36 and a fifty-two week high of $633.55.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $643.35 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 14.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 288,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,725,000 after acquiring an additional 55,691 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 461.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 60.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 4th.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

