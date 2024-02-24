NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.50

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 2.50 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25.

NewMarket has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NEU opened at $631.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $575.17 and its 200-day moving average is $513.46. NewMarket has a 52-week low of $334.36 and a 52-week high of $633.55.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.38 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The company had revenue of $643.35 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 722,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $394,190,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 804.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 9,662 shares during the period. 60.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

