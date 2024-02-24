Newmont Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.336 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th.

Newmont Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSE:NGT opened at C$42.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$51.29. The firm has a market cap of C$48.54 billion, a PE ratio of -29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. Newmont has a 12-month low of C$40.70 and a 12-month high of C$70.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NGT shares. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

