Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. Newmont has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $52.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -67.23%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEM. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.62.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $221,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,977.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Newmont by 25.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 127.8% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

