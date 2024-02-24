Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Trading Down 5.3% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) dropped 5.3% on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $31.63 and last traded at $31.67. Approximately 8,182,466 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 10,385,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.43.

The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -67.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.62.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,749,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,915,059,000 after purchasing an additional 36,170,985 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,241,843,000 after buying an additional 4,409,771 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,122,913,000 after buying an additional 18,664,614 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,353,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,721,474,000 after buying an additional 121,393 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,813,000 after buying an additional 7,635,657 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of -13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.87.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

