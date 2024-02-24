Newmont (TSE:NGT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $42.70

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$42.70 and last traded at C$42.75, with a volume of 213694 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$45.10.

Several research firms have issued reports on NGT. National Bankshares cut their target price on Newmont from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$51.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.336 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -148.95%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

