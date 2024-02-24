NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Sold by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP reduced its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,100 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 28,144 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEP. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 754 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEP shares. Mizuho cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Guggenheim cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.31.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:NEP opened at $27.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $20.17 and a 12 month high of $67.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.38). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.03 million. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.98%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 165.26%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

