NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,339 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,583,336 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $106,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,318 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,865,533 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $144,506,000 after acquiring an additional 774,665 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 957,624 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $56,155,000 after acquiring an additional 522,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,893 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $88,937,000 after acquiring an additional 438,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $634,357,000 after purchasing an additional 356,265 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

NYSE NEP opened at $27.11 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $20.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.38). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.03 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.26%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

