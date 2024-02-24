NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) versus Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Critical Review

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) and NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Swisscom has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlat has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Swisscom and NextPlat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swisscom 15.12% 14.86% 6.72% NextPlat -12.72% -9.41% -7.87%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

2.3% of NextPlat shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Swisscom shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.9% of NextPlat shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Swisscom and NextPlat, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swisscom 1 0 0 0 1.00 NextPlat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Swisscom and NextPlat’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swisscom $12.33 billion 24.76 $1.90 billion $3.67 16.05 NextPlat $11.71 million 2.28 -$9.16 million ($0.22) -6.50

Swisscom has higher revenue and earnings than NextPlat. NextPlat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Swisscom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Swisscom beats NextPlat on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, TV, broadband, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises. It also provides cloud, outsourcing, workplace, mobile phone, networking, business process optimization, SAP, and security and authentication solutions, as well as a range of services to the banking industry; Internet of Things solutions; digitization services to the healthcare sector; IT systems for health insurance companies; fixed-line and mobile networks by other telecommunication service providers; and roaming to foreign operators whose customers use its mobile networks, as well as broadband services and regulated products. In addition, the company plans, operates, and maintains network infrastructure and IT systems; provides support functions to finance, human resource, and strategy, as well as management of real estate and vehicle fleet; and offers broadband and mobile services, such as telephony, mobile offerings, and broadband services, as well as ICT solutions for residential, business, and wholesale customers. Further, it provides IT and network services; online and telephone directories; and cross-platform retail media and security communication services, as well as builds and maintains wired and wireless networks. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Bern, Switzerland.

About NextPlat

NextPlat Corp, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile satellite services (MSS) solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity services in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia & Pacific, and Africa. It offers satellite communications products, which enable users to make voice calls, send and receive text messages and emails, and transmit GPS location coordinates virtually; GPS enabled emergency locator distress beacons that enables essential communication between customers, and search and rescue organizations during emergency situations and pinpoint locational information to search and rescue services; and SolarTrack, an IoT tracking device powered by the sun for tracking and monitoring anything that moves or remote asset used outdoors. The company also offers GTCTrack, a subscription-based mapping and tracking portal that allows managers to track, command, and control assets in near-real-time. The company provides its solutions for businesses, governments, military, humanitarian organizations, and individual users. It offers its products and services directly to end users and reseller networks; operates e-commerce websites that offer a range of MSS products and solutions; Web3, an internet service built using decentralized blockchains; NextPlat Digital enable the use of a range of digital assets, such as non-fungible tokens; and offers portable satellite voice, data, and tracking solutions through various third-party e-commerce storefronts. The company was formerly known as Orbsat Corp. and changed its name to NextPlat Corp in January 2022. NextPlat Corp is headquartered in Coconut Grove, Florida.

