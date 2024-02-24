NFT (NFT) Price Tops $0.0185

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. NFT has a total market capitalization of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One NFT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00015714 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001506 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00014768 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,116.61 or 1.00012305 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.05 or 0.00182065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00009515 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

