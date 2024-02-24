NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target Raised to $320.00

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $283.00 to $320.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NICE from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of NICE from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $343.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NICE presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $281.55.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $238.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. NICE has a 12-month low of $149.54 and a 12-month high of $253.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.65.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NICE will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NICE by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of NICE by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NICE by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of NICE by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NICE by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

