NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.400-10.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 9.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion. NICE also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.40-10.60 EPS.

NICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities started coverage on NICE in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on NICE from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $343.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $281.55.

NICE traded down $7.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $238.20. The company had a trading volume of 709,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,718. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.65. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. NICE has a 1 year low of $149.54 and a 1 year high of $253.00.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $623.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. NICE had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NICE will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of NICE by 25.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

