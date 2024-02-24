Nicholas Company Inc. Acquires 26,370 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,370 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $5,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOMD. Barclays lifted their target price on Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. Nomad Foods Limited has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Nomad Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.88%.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

