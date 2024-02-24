Nicholas Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 181,235 Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 181,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on KVUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $19.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.75. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

