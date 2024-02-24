Nicholas Company Inc. Cuts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBM opened at $185.72 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $196.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

