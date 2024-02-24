Nicholas Company Inc. Has $6.36 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Nicholas Company Inc. lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,105 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Weik Capital Management increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $77.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.19. The company has a market cap of $97.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $86.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

