Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05, Zacks reports. Nikola had a negative return on equity of 131.07% and a negative net margin of 1,475.52%. The company had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS.

Nikola Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of NKLA opened at $0.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05. Nikola has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.97.

Get Nikola alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Nikola in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nikola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Nikola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.