Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) PT Raised to $315.00

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $290.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $263.00.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $273.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.19. Nordson has a 52 week low of $202.57 and a 52 week high of $275.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.58 and a 200-day moving average of $239.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nordson will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.81%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $728,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total value of $303,407.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,709.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $728,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,113 shares of company stock worth $2,076,127. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 208.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

