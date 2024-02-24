Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Receives $47.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Northern Oil and Gas

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $52,367.04. Following the transaction, the president now owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,731.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $52,367.04. Following the transaction, the president now owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,731.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,867,994.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,772 shares of company stock valued at $209,680. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,963,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,595,000 after buying an additional 1,048,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,642 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,515,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,625,000 after purchasing an additional 494,969 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,786,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,318,000 after purchasing an additional 605,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,562,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,085,000 after purchasing an additional 545,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NYSE NOG opened at $34.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.72. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $43.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.85.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 46.85% and a net margin of 42.61%. The business had revenue of $543.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Free Report

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.