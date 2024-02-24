Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock Position Raised by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 348,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,172 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $24,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 84.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 93.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 306.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.04.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $81.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $95.82.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 59.06%.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $2,434,703.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,462,687.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

