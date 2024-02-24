Northern Trust Corp Acquires 15,852,682 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 33,657.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,899,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,852,682 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $319,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in Kenvue in the second quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

KVUE opened at $19.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $27.80.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KVUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

