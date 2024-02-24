Northern Trust Corp Acquires 232,699 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,039,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,699 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.41% of Corning worth $366,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 92,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 24,741 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,358,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $71,871,000 after purchasing an additional 133,122 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,236,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,029,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,380,000 after purchasing an additional 51,320 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 162,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $32.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.23. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $36.01. The firm has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 167.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GLW. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC cut shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

