Northern Trust Corp Acquires 28,412 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,340,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,412 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $290,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,893,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,324 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,232.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,365,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 677.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,350,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,066 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $108.08 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.53 and a 52-week high of $111.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.02. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.69.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAH. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Argus raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

