Northern Trust Corp Acquires 60,359 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,171,252 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,359 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $381,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EA. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total transaction of $342,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total transaction of $446,091.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,362.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total value of $342,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,531 shares of company stock worth $3,929,293 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $142.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.84. The stock has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EA. Wolfe Research began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.94.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

