Northern Trust Corp Acquires 91,249 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,896,515 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,249 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in DexCom were worth $363,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter worth $525,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in DexCom by 10.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 558,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,108,000 after purchasing an additional 54,626 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in DexCom by 10.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 464,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,348,000 after purchasing an additional 45,735 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 11.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,700 shares in the company, valued at $6,804,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DexCom news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,700 shares in the company, valued at $6,804,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $358,774.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,773,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,874 shares of company stock worth $7,208,189. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DXCM. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DexCom

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $116.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.89 and its 200 day moving average is $108.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.48. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $139.55. The company has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.75, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.