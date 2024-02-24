Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,661,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,920 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.15% of Verisk Analytics worth $392,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price target (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $244.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.02. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.74 and a fifty-two week high of $251.98. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 305.15%. The business had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total transaction of $355,109.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,513,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,924 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

