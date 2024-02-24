Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,717,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,600,779 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $375,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 945.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 77,616 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Copart by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 122,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,152,000 after acquiring an additional 64,136 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,060,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 21,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

CPRT stock opened at $51.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.97. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $51.53.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

CPRT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

