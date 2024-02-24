Northern Trust Corp Buys 90,819 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,739,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,819 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.04% of Xcel Energy worth $328,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 114.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $59.33 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $53.73 and a one year high of $71.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.52 and its 200 day moving average is $59.52. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.80%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

