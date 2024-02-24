Northern Trust Corp Grows Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,624,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,093 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.50% of State Street worth $309,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STT. State of Wyoming raised its stake in State Street by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in State Street by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in State Street by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Savior LLC raised its stake in State Street by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

State Street Stock Up 1.6 %

STT stock opened at $73.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $91.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,801. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

