Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,557,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,337 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.64% of Marvell Technology worth $300,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $248,250,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 809,287 shares in the company, valued at $47,747,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,000 shares of company stock worth $12,506,090. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $67.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.97, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $73.53.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -36.92%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Free Report

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

