Northern Trust Corp Has $303.89 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 788,067 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,106 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $303,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,712,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $529.00 to $596.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $493.87.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $457.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.26, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $479.47 and its 200 day moving average is $430.91. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.58 and a 12-month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

