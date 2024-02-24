Northern Trust Corp Has $307.72 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,979,291 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 209,695 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.31% of eBay worth $307,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 42.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,611,240 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $72,006,000 after acquiring an additional 480,156 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $798,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,261,018 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $99,660,000 after buying an additional 387,655 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 4.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,398 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $44.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.31. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of research firms have commented on EBAY. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.84.

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

