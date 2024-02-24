Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,527,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,238 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.02% of Dominion Energy worth $380,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,988,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,176,000 after buying an additional 199,629 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,727,000 after buying an additional 87,280 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $2,863,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 32.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 196,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,333,000 after buying an additional 48,495 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of D stock opened at $47.86 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $58.69. The stock has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 114.59%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.64.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

