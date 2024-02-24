Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 7.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Northwest Natural updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.200-2.400 EPS.

Northwest Natural Trading Down 9.8 %

NYSE:NWN opened at $35.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.58. Northwest Natural has a 12 month low of $34.95 and a 12 month high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Natural

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 372.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,647,000 after buying an additional 350,988 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,541,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,586,000 after buying an additional 277,421 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,805,000 after buying an additional 226,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,242,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,748,000 after buying an additional 135,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Northwest Natural in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NWN

About Northwest Natural

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.