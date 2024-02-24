NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) CAO Christy Lynn Novak Sells 3,500 Shares

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $61,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 114,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,715.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NOV Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $17.23 on Friday. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.77.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.10. NOV had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. NOV’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of NOV

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NOV by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,925,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $629,810,000 after acquiring an additional 349,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NOV by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,748,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $698,718,000 after purchasing an additional 284,784 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NOV by 24.6% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,790,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $590,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259,286 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NOV by 29.8% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 23,376,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $374,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,514,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $386,962,000 after buying an additional 4,369,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NOV from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on NOV from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NOV from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NOV

About NOV

(Get Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.