Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 179.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVO stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,759,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,441,403. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $124.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.51 and its 200 day moving average is $90.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.664 dividend. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

