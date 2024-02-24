NU (NYSE:NU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. NU had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 12.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

NU stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.20. NU has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in NU by 37.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of NU by 234.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

