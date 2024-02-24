Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NCDL. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday. They set a market perform rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday. They set a market perform rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Get Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NCDL

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Performance

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile

Shares of NCDL opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a fifty-two week low of $16.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.