OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) and Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Financial Review

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) and Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OceanFirst Financial and Sturgis Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OceanFirst Financial $641.60 million 1.41 $104.03 million $1.70 8.97 Sturgis Bancorp $35.96 million 1.07 $6.62 million $3.86 4.65

OceanFirst Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Sturgis Bancorp. Sturgis Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OceanFirst Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

70.4% of OceanFirst Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of OceanFirst Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Sturgis Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

OceanFirst Financial has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sturgis Bancorp has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OceanFirst Financial and Sturgis Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanFirst Financial 16.21% 6.69% 0.80% Sturgis Bancorp 17.45% N/A N/A

Dividends

OceanFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Sturgis Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. OceanFirst Financial pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sturgis Bancorp pays out 17.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for OceanFirst Financial and Sturgis Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OceanFirst Financial 0 3 2 0 2.40 Sturgis Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

OceanFirst Financial presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.15%. Given OceanFirst Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe OceanFirst Financial is more favorable than Sturgis Bancorp.

Summary

OceanFirst Financial beats Sturgis Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers. The company also offers commercial real estate, multi-family, land loans, construction, fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans that are secured by one-to-four family residences; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, student loans, overdraft line of credit, loans on savings accounts, and other consumer loans. In addition, it invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies, corporate securities, and other investments. Further, the company offers bankcard, trust and asset management services; and sells life insurance products. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Red Bank, New Jersey.

About Sturgis Bancorp

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides mortgage, automobile, savings secured, personal, home equity, equipment and machinery, government supported, and commercial real estate loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and business lines of credit; and credit cards. In addition, the company offers private banking, cashier checks, wire transfers, foreign drafts and foreign currency, overdraft protection, night depository, and notary services, as well as safe deposit boxes and residential mortgages. Further, it provides direct deposit, remote deposit capture, Visa check card, and checks reorder services; and investment and financial-advisory services, as well as commercial and consumer insurance and title insurance products. Additionally, the company offers estate and asset management services, such as estate settlements, trust administration, record keeping, investment management, and custody services; cash and treasury management; and online and mobile banking, bill pay, and mobile wallet services. It operates through 14 bank facilities and 4 full service standalone ATMs located in 12 communities in Michigan. Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Sturgis, Michigan.

